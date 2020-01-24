Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,110 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

PFE stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 19,005,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.