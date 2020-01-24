Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after buying an additional 407,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.46 and a 200-day moving average of $195.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $253.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.