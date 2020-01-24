Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 875 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after buying an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,237,000 after buying an additional 209,544 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 512,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after buying an additional 184,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after buying an additional 106,591 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.41. 59,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,837. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.09. The stock has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $313.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

