LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BBA Icatu Securities

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by research analysts at BBA Icatu Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

NYSE:LTM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 837,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,068. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.28.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 635.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,063,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 918,735 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 373,765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 383,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.