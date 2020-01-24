Leadcoin Hits Market Cap of $60,190.00 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Leadcoin has a market capitalization of $60,190.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Leadcoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Leadcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Leadcoin launched on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Leadcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

