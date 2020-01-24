Leerink Swann Downgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Market Perform

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $36.70 on Friday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. Analysts expect that BioNTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

