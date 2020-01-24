Leerink Swann Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Leerink Swann in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $216.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.81.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.54. 14,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,647. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

