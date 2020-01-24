Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to post $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $10.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of LDOS opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97. Leidos has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $104.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Leidos by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after buying an additional 457,536 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Leidos by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,120,000 after buying an additional 78,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,098,000 after buying an additional 596,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

