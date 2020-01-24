LEOcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $114.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $531,517.00 and $114.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, C-CEX, LEOxChange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,327.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.01925103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.74 or 0.03705930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00640818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00723113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00100662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010959 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00583364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 256,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 255,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, TOPBTC, LEOxChange and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.