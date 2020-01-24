Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 408.98% from the stock’s current price.

LXRX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 526,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 78,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

