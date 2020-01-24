LHT (LHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,492.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. LHT has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1,492.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

