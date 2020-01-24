Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $130.49 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.88.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $3,440,095.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,875,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 261,900 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $30,568,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,516,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,478 shares of company stock valued at $35,933,014 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

