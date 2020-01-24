Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marston’s to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 118.56 ($1.56).

Shares of Marston’s stock traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 111 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 9,385,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.86. The company has a market capitalization of $719.39 million and a PE ratio of -39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76).

Marston's Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

