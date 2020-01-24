LIFE (LIFE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,253.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $3,253.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.42 or 0.03089980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123432 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

