Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.24 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00032100 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.31 million and $1.24 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00640197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007958 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

