Linde (LIN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Linde (ETR: LIN):

1/21/2020 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/21/2020 – Linde was given a new €171.00 ($198.84) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Linde was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Linde was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Linde was given a new €149.85 ($174.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Linde was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Linde was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/3/2019 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

12/2/2019 – Linde was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Linde was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR LIN opened at €190.15 ($221.10) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €188.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €179.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of €136.65 ($158.90) and a 12 month high of €193.15 ($224.59).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

