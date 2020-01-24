Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,600%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

LNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of LNN traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $102.85. 2,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,543. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.81. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $111.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

In other news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth $5,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth $3,857,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 713.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

