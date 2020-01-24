LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $511,817.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and $511,817.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 183.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,024,610,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,908,770 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

