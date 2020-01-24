LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.00

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 61.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. LiteBitcoin has a market cap of $4,927.00 and $62.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

