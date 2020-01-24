Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $90,260.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.02728398 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,221.63 or 0.96613439 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 660,362,707 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Mercatox, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.