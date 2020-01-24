Litecoin Price Hits $55.27 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $55.27 or 0.00650097 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Trade By Trade, Coindeal and Braziliex. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and $3.78 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007886 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00031366 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,926,811 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges including major platforms like Binance, Kraken, Coinbase Pro, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Poloniex, and many others.

