LiteDoge (LDOGE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 245.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 284.2% higher against the US dollar. LiteDoge has a market cap of $138,209.00 and $24.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,424.23 or 2.04650638 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019677 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

