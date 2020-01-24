Lobstex (LOBS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $102,628.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a total market cap of $307,029.00 and $102,628.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00085643 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000972 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,389,922 coins and its circulating supply is 18,389,910 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

