Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.40

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.40 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $24.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

LMT stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.61. The company had a trading volume of 84,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $429.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

