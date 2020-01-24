Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lifted by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $431.62. 58,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $429.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

