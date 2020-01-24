LockTrip (LOC) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $8,420.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Mercatox, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

