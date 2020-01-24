Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 22,489.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700,123 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.5% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after acquiring an additional 260,234 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at $13,277,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,822,000 after acquiring an additional 178,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $154,749.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $51.46 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

