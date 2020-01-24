Longbow Research Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $142.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Longbow Research from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.35.

SWKS opened at $128.19 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

