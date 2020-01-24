Loom Network (LOOM) Hits One Day Volume of $3.09 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Allbit, DragonEX and IDEX. Loom Network has a total market cap of $16.93 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,423,429 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, DEx.top, Kucoin, Tidex, Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX, Coinbe, GOPAX, Binance, YoBit, Allbit, CoinExchange, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.