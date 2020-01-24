Loopring (LRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.99 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and IDAX. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $22.99 million and $1.49 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.70 or 0.03193480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00202961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,733,337 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bitbns, Upbit, HitBTC, DragonEX, YoBit, Bittrex, OKEx, Binance, AirSwap, Tokenomy, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, IDAX, Gate.io, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

