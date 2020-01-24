Loveless Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Intel comprises 1.7% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.91. 27,606,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $62.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

