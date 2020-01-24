Loveless Wealth Management LLC Takes $9.56 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 8.2% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

