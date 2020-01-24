Loveless Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. AT&T comprises about 1.4% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in AT&T by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AT&T stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. 3,842,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,704,680. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

