Loveless Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $49.07. 2,081,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,692,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.