Loveless Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $126.24. The company had a trading volume of 103,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,781. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $92.97 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

