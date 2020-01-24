LUXCoin (LUX) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market cap of $840,391.00 and approximately $10,117.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

