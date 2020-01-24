LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. The company has a market cap of $236.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

