LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

