Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 15.31%.

MCBC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 2,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,518. The company has a market cap of $365.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

