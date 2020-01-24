Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Shares Purchased by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the quarter. Mack Cali Realty accounts for about 3.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Mack Cali Realty worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 230,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of CLI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,697. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.