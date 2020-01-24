Maecenas Price Hits $0.0196 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a market cap of $1.16 million and $48.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.