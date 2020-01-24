Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Magna International reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. 417,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after buying an additional 725,646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,823,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after buying an additional 165,650 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Magna International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 188,220 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.