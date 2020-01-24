Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

MGY opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.34. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,771.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $471,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,073.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

