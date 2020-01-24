Magnum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

