Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Announces Earnings Results

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGYR remained flat at $$12.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.08. Magyar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

