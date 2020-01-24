Maker Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.66 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Maker token can now be bought for $474.91 or 0.05582170 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinMex, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Maker has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $469.53 million and $3.66 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026829 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127772 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,663 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io, Kucoin, GOPAX, OasisDEX, Switcheo Network, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, CoinMex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

