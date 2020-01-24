Man Group (LON:EMG) PT Raised to GBX 180 at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMG. Barclays lowered shares of Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.37).

EMG traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 152.45 ($2.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.78. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.

In related news, insider Luke Ellis bought 16,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

