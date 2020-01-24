Manna Trading Up 1% This Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a total market cap of $173,317.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manna has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000238 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,143.53 or 0.97779762 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,612,726 coins and its circulating supply is 569,687,603 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

