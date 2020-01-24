ManpowerGroup (MAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MAN opened at $96.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.61. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average of $90.29.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,010. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

