Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

MRO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,138. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

